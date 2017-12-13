FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Giving up on reforms would leave Brazil vulnerable, c.bank says
December 13, 2017 / 1:12 PM / a day ago

Giving up on reforms would leave Brazil vulnerable, c.bank says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Giving up on structural reforms, such as a bill streamlining the social security system, would leave Brazil vulnerable to potential shocks from abroad, Brazilian Central Bank Governor Ilan Goldfajn said on Wednesday.

In a news conference, Goldfajn said the pension reform plan is crucial to maintaining “economic balance.” The unpopular plan has faced strong opposition from lower house lawmakers, stoking expectations that it could be voted in 2018, an election year. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

