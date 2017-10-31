FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's central bank leaves door open for rate cuts in 2018
October 31, 2017 / 10:21 AM / Updated a day ago

Brazil's central bank leaves door open for rate cuts in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 31 (Reuters) - All board members of Brazil’s central bank agreed they should not send any signals about interest rate decisions to be taken after December, the bank said on Tuesday, leaving the door open for further rate cuts in 2018.

In the minutes of the central bank’s Oct. 25 monetary policy meeting, in which it reduced the benchmark interest rate to 7.50 percent, policymakers said they wanted to maintain leeway for action. Most economists have been expecting a December rate cut to be the last in the current easing cycle. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alison Williams)

