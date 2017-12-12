UPDATE 1-Brazil c.bank stresses caution, keeps door open for Feb rate cut

(Updates from third paragraph with details, context)

By Bruno Federowski

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - All members of Brazil’s central bank policy board agreed to stress the need for caution as it ponders the possibility of further rate cuts, the bank said on Tuesday, as government plans for fiscal measures face legislative opposition.

In the minutes of the central bank’s Dec. 6 monetary policy meeting, in which it reduced the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis-points to an all-time low of 7.00 percent, policymakers said they wanted to maintain leeway for action.

The minutes were largely in line with last week’s policy statement, which hinted at a smaller cut at the bank’s February meeting without committing to such a move.

The policy board, known as Copom, unanimously agreed to highlight the need for reforms, particularly on the fiscal front, to keep inflation at bay and interest rates low, the minutes said.

That would seem to confirm a widespread view that further rate cuts are tied to the approval of an unpopular bill streamlining the bloated social security system, which lawmakers have shown great resistance to pass.

President Michel Temer’s administration has agreed with lower house leaders on a Dec. 18 vote, a week before Christmas recess, but has acknowledged the possibility that it may be delayed to early next year.

Yields on interest rate futures suggest most traders expect a final 25-basis point reduction in February.

Lower interest rates could help accelerate Brazil’s economic recovery from the deepest recession in decades and consolidate a nascent pickup in corporate investments.

With inflation likely to undershoot the annual target range for the first time in two decades and 2018 expectations below the range’s midpoint, calls for further rate cuts have been gaining in strength. According to the minutes, inflation measures are at “comfortable” or “low” levels.

But policymakers said that food deflation, a consequence of an unexpectedly strong agricultural harvest, was largely responsible for the slow pace of inflation. That could also be partially offset by higher power costs as scarce rains hit hydropower generation, the minutes said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Peter Graff)