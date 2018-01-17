Brazil's Caixa replaces suspended executives

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian state lender Caixa Economica Federal has announced replacements for four vice presidents that stepped down amid a corruption probe, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Four Caixa vice presidents had stepped down on Tuesday night, following demands from President Michel Temer, after prosecutors accused multiple vice presidents at the bank of legal “irregularities.”

All four are being replaced by other Caixa officials, the bank said in the Wednesday statement. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Gram Slattery)