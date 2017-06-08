UPDATE 1-Brazil police search headquarters of Eletrobras unit in graft probe

(Adds company comments, share performance)

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police searched the headquarters of a unit of state-controlled power utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA on Thursday as part of a corruption investigation.

According to a statement, the operation was driven by suspicions of graft and money-laundering in dealings involving an unspecified hydropower dam held by the Furnas Centrais Elétricas SA unit and former lower house Speaker Eduardo Cunha, who is currently under arrest.

Police served 33 search-and-seizure warrants in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the statement said.

The warrants are part of the so-called Operation Car Wash, a sweeping three-year investigation of money laundering and bribery that has ensnared senior politicians and key figures in corporate Brazil.

In a statement, Furnas said it is collaborating with the investigations and has provided the documents requested by police.

Units in Eletrobras, a blend of common and preferred shares, fell 2.5 percent, in line with a 2 percent decline of an index tracking power utilities listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.