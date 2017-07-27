FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 days ago
Brazil police targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine in corruption probe
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 27, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 10 days ago

Brazil police targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine in corruption probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police on Thursday targeted the former chief executive officer of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Aldemir Bendine, as part of a corruption probe, they said in a statement.

Police served three prison warrants and 11 search and seizure warrants, the statement said, without specifying whether those applied to Bendine.

Investigators suspect a group of people including Bendine, who was also the chief executive officer for Banco do Brasil SA , received 3 million reais in illegal payments from engineering group Odebrecht SA.

An emailed request for comments to Bendine's lawyers was not immediately answered. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.