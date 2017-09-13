FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Time has come for Brazil to redeem JBS investments, official says
Sections
Featured
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 13, 2017 / 5:40 PM / a month ago

Time has come for Brazil to redeem JBS investments, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The president of Brazil’s state development bank BNDES said that “the time has come for Brazilian to redeem their investments” in JBS SA, the scandal-ridden meatpacker in which the lender’s investment arm has a 21 percent stake.

BNDES President Paulo Rabello de Castro made the remarks in his verified Twitter account, without elaborating. Currently BNDES is involved in a legal dispute with the controlling Batista family over control of JBS, the world’s No. 1 meatpacker.

BNDES Participações SA, the bank’s investment arm, sought to push JBS Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista out through a lawsuit with the backing of other minority shareholders. Efforts to contact press representatives for the bank were not immediately successful. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski; editing by Diane Craft)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.