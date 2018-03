BRASILIA, March 9 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal court granted on Friday the release from jail of Joesley Batista, the former chairman of Brazil’s food processing company JBS SA , according to his lawyer André Callegari.

Joesley Batista, who is a large JBS shareholder, is expected to be released this afternoon, the lawyer said. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Phil Berlowitz )