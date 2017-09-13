FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police detains JBS CEO Batista, Veja says
September 13, 2017 / 10:37 AM / in a month

Brazil police detains JBS CEO Batista, Veja says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal police detained JBS SA Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista early on Wednesday, in connection with an investigation into his and his brother’s role in an escalating corruption scandal, the website of Veja magazine said.

According to Veja, which did not say how it obtained the information, police also conducted raids and searches at the homes of former JBS Chief Legal Officer Francisco Assis e Silva, a legal advisor to the company and a former federal prosecutor.

Wesley Batista and Assis signed a plea deal in May for their role in a massive bribery and graft scheme involving 1,893 politicians in Brazil.

Calls to the federal police’s headquarters in Brasilia seeking comment were not returned. Calls to several spokespeople for JBS before working hours went unanswered. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Catherine Evans)

