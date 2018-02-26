Brazil prosecutors ask top court to nix plea deal for ex-JBS CEO

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal prosecutors’ office said on Monday that it was seeking to quash a plea bargain deal that had been reached with Wesley Batista, the former chief executive officer of the world’s largest meatpacker, JBS SA.

It will be up to the Supreme Court to make a final decision.

Batista faces charges of insider trading for allegedly carrying out stock and foreign exchange transactions based on knowledge of his plea deal in a corruption case.

The prosecutor’s office also wants to cancel the plea deal for former JBS executive and board member Francisco de Assis. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)