24 days ago
Brazil's Lula to appeal conviction -lawyer
July 12, 2017 / 11:10 PM / 24 days ago

Brazil's Lula to appeal conviction -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 12 (Reuters) - A lawyer for former Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday said he would appeal Lula's conviction on graft charges and expressed confidence that a higher court would overturn the verdict.

Attorney Cristiano Zanin Martins told journalists in Sao Paulo that evidence supporting the former president was ignored, a claim rejected by Judge Sergio Moro, who sentenced Lula to nearly 10 years in prison. Lula will remain free while he appeals the conviction.

Lula was found guilty of accepting bribes worth 3.7 million reais ($1.15 million) from engineering firm OAS SA in return for helping the company win contracts with state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro. ($1 = 3.2083 reais) (Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Editing by Andrew Hay)

