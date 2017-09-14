FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police raid agricultural minister's home, TV Globo says
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 14, 2017 / 11:05 AM / in a month

Brazil police raid agricultural minister's home, TV Globo says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s federal police conducted a raid and search operation at the house of Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi in Brasilia, related to an ongoing bribery and graft scandal, TV Globo reported on Thursday.

It said the raid is linked to a plea deal by former Mato Grosso state governor Silval Barbosa, who accuses Maggi of participating in a corruption scheme that lasted between 2007 and 2010. Maggi is also a former governor of Mato Grosso - a major producer of soybeans, grains and cattle.

Efforts to contact Maggi’s press representatives in Brasilia were unsuccessful. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by W Simon)

