FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IOC suspends Brazil's Nuzman after arrest in vote-buying scandal
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Olympics News
October 6, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 12 days ago

IOC suspends Brazil's Nuzman after arrest in vote-buying scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday suspended Brazil’s national Olympics committee head after his arrest for allegedly arranging more than $2 million in bribes to get the IOC to pick Rio de Janeiro to host the 2016 games.

In addition to Carlos Arthur Nuzman’s provisional suspension, the Swiss-based IOC also suspended the Brazilian Olympic Committee and froze all IOC payments to the body. The IOC said Brazil’s athletes would not be affected, allowing them to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.