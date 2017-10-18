FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Odebrecht asks Brazil Supreme Court to silence Venezuela ex-prosecutor
#Regulatory News - Americas
October 18, 2017 / 7:09 PM / 3 days ago

Odebrecht asks Brazil Supreme Court to silence Venezuela ex-prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Engineering group Odebrecht SA asked Brazil’s Supreme Court on Wednesday to threaten fines against Venezuela’s former chief prosecutor to stop her from divulging information from the company’s confidential plea bargain testimony.

In December, Odebrecht and affiliated petrochemical company Braskem SA agreed to pay $3.5 billion in fines to settle a political bribery investigation with U.S., Brazilian and Swiss authorities. Aspects of the testimony in that deal have remained confidential when they involved countries where Odebrecht did not reach a settlement with prosecutors. (Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Richard Chang)

