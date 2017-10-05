FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banking and Financial News
October 5, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 14 days ago

Brazil police arrest Olympic committee chief in vote-buying scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s police arrested on Thursday the chief of the national Olympics committee, Carlos Arthur Nuzman, who is accused of involvement in a scheme to buy the votes of members of the International Olympic Committee to pick Rio de Janeiro as host of the 2016 games.

Leonardo Gryner, a former director of the national Olympics committee, was also arrested in a new phase of the so-called “Unfair Play” investigation, the police said. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.