Brazil economic activity index rises in April

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil grew in April for the second month in three, adding to mixed signals about the emergence of Latin America's largest economy from a long and harsh recession.

Economic activity rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, the central bank said on Friday. Economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected a median increase in the so-called IBC-BR index of 0.30 percent in March. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Camila Moreira; Editing by Bernadette Baum)