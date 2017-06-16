FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil economic activity index rises in April
June 16, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 2 months ago

Brazil economic activity index rises in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil grew in April for the second month in three, adding to mixed signals about the emergence of Latin America's largest economy from a long and harsh recession.

Economic activity rose 0.28 percent from March after seasonal adjustments, the central bank said on Friday. Economists surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected a median increase in the so-called IBC-BR index of 0.30 percent in March. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Camila Moreira; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

