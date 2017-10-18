Brazil economic activity down more than expected in August

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil contracted at a faster pace than expected in August, central bank data showed on Wednesday, snapping a two-month run of increases and dampening optimism over an economic recovery.

Activity fell 0.38 percent after seasonal adjustments, following a downwardly revised 0.36 percent increase the month before. The median forecast in a Reuters poll indicated a 0.15 percent monthly contraction in August. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by John Stonestreet)