SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil expanded at a faster pace than expected in July, central bank data showed on Thursday, surpassing analyst expectations for the second month in a row.

Economic activity rose 0.41 percent in July after seasonal adjustments, following an upwardly revised 0.55 percent the month before. The median forecast in a Reuters poll indicated a 0.10 percent monthly advance in July. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)