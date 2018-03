SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazil’s economic recovery was weaker than expected in the fourth quarter, data from government statistics agency IBGE showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.1 percent from the prior three months, falling short of the 0.4 percent median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. GDP grew 2.1 percent in the quarter from the year-earlier period, less than the 2.5 percent estimate. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Rodrigo Viga Gaier)