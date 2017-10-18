FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Brazil August economic activity down the most in 5 months
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2017 / 11:33 AM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil August economic activity down the most in 5 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates throughout with context, details)

By Bruno Federowski

BRASILIA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Economic activity in Brazil contracted in August at the fastest pace in five months, suggesting a less stable economic recovery than previously anticipated.

Activity fell 0.38 percent after seasonal adjustments, central bank data showed, following a downwardly revised 0.36 percent increase the month before. The median forecast in a Reuters poll indicated a 0.15 percent monthly contraction in August.

The disappointing figures are the latest sign of reduced economic impetus in Brazil after an unexpected decline in August retail sales, dampening optimism over the nation’s rebound from its deepest recession on record.

The readings indicate that a government measure authorizing workers to withdraw early from a severance fund that expired in July may have accounted for a substantial share of the recent pickup in consumer spending, which had driven several forecasters to revise up their gross domestic product (GDP) estimates.

Still, economists point to signs that the outlook for a gradual economic recovery remains intact. Low interest rates are having an effect on Latin America’s largest economy, they said, with sales of products closely connected to credit on the rise.

Sluggish growth should do little to lift inflation from the slowest in 18 years, allowing the central bank to continue cutting rates to an all-time low.

The Brazilian economy is expected to grow 0.72 percent in 2017 and then accelerate to 2.50 percent in 2018, according to a weekly central bank survey of economists. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by John Stonestreet and Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.