3 days ago
Brazil raises $517 mln in second round of tax amnesty program
#Markets News
August 3, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 3 days ago

Brazil raises $517 mln in second round of tax amnesty program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Brazil raised 1.615 billion reais ($517 million) in revenue in the second round of a program granting tax amnesty to undeclared assets held abroad, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday, disappointing expectations as the government struggles to reduce a budget gap.

The figure is a far cry from the more than 46 billion reais raised with the program's first round last year and lags government forecasts of 3 billion reais.

$1 = 3.1244 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski

