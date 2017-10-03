FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's BNDES seeks alternative funding to repay Treasury - director
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 4:25 PM / 16 days ago

Brazil's BNDES seeks alternative funding to repay Treasury - director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state development bank BNDES will need alternative funding sources to meet the government’s demand to pay back 180 billion reais ($57 billion) by next year, a BNDES director said on Tuesday.

“We have cash but most of it is already committed to lending operations,” said Carlos Alexandre da Costa, BNDES credit director, at a telecoms event in Sao Paulo.

He did not elaborate on what the alternative funding sources might be.

Costa echoed remarks by the bank’s president Paulo Rabello de Castro, who has warned BNDES may not have enough resources to repay loans made for successive capital injections by the bank. Returning the money will help the government narrow a larger-than-expected budget deficit this year and next year.

BNDES returned the first part of the 180 billion reais requested by the government last week with the transfer of 33 billion reais to the Treasury. BNDES is expected to repay an additional 17 billion reais this year and 130 billion reais in 2018.

$1 = 3.14 reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Alberto Alerigi, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.