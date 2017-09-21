FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BNDES CFO says bank in talks to give back $41.5 bln to Brazilian government next year
September 21, 2017 / 4:04 PM / a month ago

BNDES CFO says bank in talks to give back $41.5 bln to Brazilian government next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Chief Financial Officer of state-owned Brazilian development bank BNDES, Carlos Tadeu de Freitas, told reporters in an event on Thursday the bank is in talks with the federal government to give back 130 billion reais ($41.5 billion) next year.

Freitas confirmed the bank will give back to Brazilian Treasury 50 billion reais this year. BNDES may look for credit abroad but will not sell the stakes in companies it holds through its investment arm BNDESPar to pay back the government, he added. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

