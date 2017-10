RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The president of Brazilian state development bank BNDES on Thursday said he disagreed with a government plan for the bank to return 180 billion reais ($57.4 billion) to the National Treasury to cover weak revenues.

In an event in Rio de Janeiro, BNDES President Paulo Rabello de Castro said the bank will do all it can to help but not under the government’s proposed terms.