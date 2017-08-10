FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil likely to change 2017/18 budget deficit goals to 159 bln reais -sources
#Markets News
August 10, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 3 days ago

Brazil likely to change 2017/18 budget deficit goals to 159 bln reais -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's government will probably change its annual primary budget deficit targets for 2017 and 2018 to 159 billion reais ($50.4 billion) for each year, three government sources said on Thursday.

The government currently targets a primary deficit of 139 billion reais for 2017 and 129 billion reais for 2018. The likely revision comes as a weak economic recovery weighs on revenues and as legislators oppose raising taxes.

The primary budget deficit excludes the expenditure to pay interest on the government's debt.

$1 = 3.1544 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Ricardo Brito; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by W Simon

