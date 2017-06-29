Brazil's budget target not at risk despite May deficit -Treasury

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is not more likely to miss its budget target this year despite posting a larger-than-expected primary deficit last month, Treasury Secretary Ana Paula Vescovi told journalists on Thursday.

The gap widened partly because the government decided to service judicial debts ahead of the original schedule in order to save between 600 million ($181.26 million) and 700 million reais ($211.47 million) this year, Vescovi said. ($1 = 3.3101 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Paul Simao)