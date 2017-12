BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government on Wednesday freed up an additional 5.003 billion reais’ ($1.5 billion) worth of public spending this year as Latin America’s largest economy continues to recover from a deep recession.

