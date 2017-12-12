FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil may unfreeze more spending due to strong tax revenue -sources
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
December 12, 2017 / 3:26 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Brazil may unfreeze more spending due to strong tax revenue -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil may unfreeze more federal spending this year due to stronger-than-expected November tax revenue, two government sources said on Tuesday, without giving details of the size of a possible spending increase.

After unfreezing some 7.5 billion reais ($2.3 billion) of spending in mid-November, the government freed up nearly 600 million reais of earmarked spending by Congress, helping President Michel Temer in his drive to pass an unpopular pension overhaul aimed at closing a huge budget deficit.

$1 = 3.32 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.