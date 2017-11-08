FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil mulls limiting payment program for low-wage workers - source
#Markets News
November 8, 2017 / 2:29 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Brazil mulls limiting payment program for low-wage workers - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government is considering limiting a payment program to low-wage workers known as “Abono Salarial” to save about 20 billion reais ($6.16 billion) annually if it fails to approve a broad pension reform as it originally planned, a government source said on Wednesday.

The source, who requested anonymity because the plans have not been made public yet, said the government mulls reducing the scope of the program to include only minimum-wage workers. Abono Salarial currently pays an extra minimum wage at the end of the year to workers who earn a maximum of two minimum wages a month.

$1 = 3.2465 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

