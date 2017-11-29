Brazil posts larger-than-expected budget surplus in October

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a wider-than-expected primary budget surplus of 4.758 billion reais ($1.5 billion) in October, central bank data showed on Wednesday, snapping a string of five consecutive monthly deficits.

Economists had expected a surplus of 3 billion reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. Still, the primary deficit in the 12 months through October swelled to 187.2 billion reais, or 2.88 percent of gross domestic product. Brazil targets a 163.1 billion real primary deficit this year.