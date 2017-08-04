FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil will be realistic about budget target - finance minister
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 4, 2017 / 4:58 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil will be realistic about budget target - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SÃO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government will take a realistic and responsible approach when deciding whether to change this year’s budget target, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists at an event on Friday.

Meirelles reiterated that the government is stepping up efforts to boost one-time revenues through asset sales and that policymakers remain committed to their 2017 goal for a deficit before interest payments of 139 billion reais ($44.6 billion).

$1 = 3.12 reais Reporting by Thaís Freitas; Writing by Silvio Cascione

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.