CORRECTED-Brazil central government posts record surplus in January

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government primary budget surplus widened more than expected in January, Treasury data showed on Tuesday, setting a record for any month since records began in 1997.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, the social security system and the central bank, posted a primary budget surplus of 31.069 billion reais ($9.58 billion) last month, up from 21.168 billion reais in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a January surplus of 19.3 billion reais in a Reuters Poll.