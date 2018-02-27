FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

CORRECTED-Brazil central government posts record surplus in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In headline and throughout, corrects to surplus from deficit)

BRASILIA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central government primary budget surplus widened more than expected in January, Treasury data showed on Tuesday, setting a record for any month since records began in 1997.

The central government, which includes federal ministries, the social security system and the central bank, posted a primary budget surplus of 31.069 billion reais ($9.58 billion) last month, up from 21.168 billion reais in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a January surplus of 19.3 billion reais in a Reuters Poll.

$1 = 3.24 reais Reporting by Marcela Ayres Writing by Gram Slattery

