FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Brazil's central bank sees conditions to cut rates further - Goldfajn
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 19, 2017 / 12:11 PM / 2 months ago

Brazil's central bank sees conditions to cut rates further - Goldfajn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, June 19 (Reuters) - Conditions remain favorable for interest rates to continue falling in Brazil and the main risk for that scenario is uncertainty over proposed economic reforms, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Monday at an event in São Paulo, according to prepared remarks published online by the bank.

The central bank has cut interest rates by 400 basis points since October, to 10.25 percent. Economists expect it to trim rates further to 8.50 percent by December as it seeks to support a fragile economic recovery. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.