Brazil's central bank lowers inflation view, sees faster growth

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Thursday trimmed its inflation forecasts and forecast accelerating economic growth into next year, painting a rosier picture for Latin America’s largest economy as interest rates approach record lows.

In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank forecast economic growth of 0.7 percent in 2017, up from a previous estimate of 0.5 percent. For 2018, the bank forecast growth of 2.2 percent. Inflation is estimated at 3.2 percent in 2017 and 4.3 percent in 2018, down from 3.3 and 4.4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)