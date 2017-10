SAO PAULO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank expects to cut interest rates at a moderate pace if current conditions hold, central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn said on Monday, reiterating the bank’s recent guidance for monetary policy.

Economists forecast the bank will cut its benchmark interest rate to 7 percent by December, from 8.25 percent currently, according to a weekly central bank poll. (Reporting by Thais Freitas; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)