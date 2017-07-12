FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 days ago
Brazil state banks, government to bolster funding for cities
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 12, 2017 / 2:44 PM / 25 days ago

Brazil state banks, government to bolster funding for cities

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazil on Wednesday announced a program to boost infrastructure investments by municipal governments, demonstrating President Michel Temer's efforts to maintain a positive agenda despite a corruption trial that could remove him from office.

The government will offer up to 11.7 billion reais ($3.6 billion) in funding for local works in partnership with private companies and state-controlled banks Banco do Brasil SA and Caixa Economica Federal, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said.

State development bank BNDES also expects to disburse 10 billion reais over the next year to fund projects by states and cities, bank Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rabello de Castro said.

The program adds to the government's efforts to revive a recession-hit economy, with a swelling budget deficit prompting the government to increasingly rely on private concessions and partnerships. Greater investments in cities may also help Temer secure congressional support from deputies to block a corruption trial that could remove him from office later this month.

Temer was charged last month in connection with a graft scheme involving JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker. Executives said the president took bribes to resolve tax matters and facilitate loans from state-run banks.

Temer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. ($1 = 3.2254 reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.