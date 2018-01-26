Brazil 2017 current account deficit shrinks to 10-year low

BRASILIA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s current account deficit shrank in 2017 to the smallest in a decade, supporting the nation’s recovery from the deepest recession in three decades.

The current account deficit ended 2017 at $9.762 billion, central bank data showed on Friday, capped by a $4.327 billion December deficit. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a $4.050 billion deficit in the last month of the year, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)