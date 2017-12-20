FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil cuts 2017, 2018 current account deficit forecasts
December 20, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 5 days ago

Brazil cuts 2017, 2018 current account deficit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank on Wednesday reduced its forecasts for the nation’s current account deficit in 2017 and 2018 despite a wider-than-expected gap in November.

The central bank now expects a $9.2 billion deficit this year and $18.4 billion deficit next year, down from $16 billion and $30 billion previously. Brazil posted a $2.4 billion current account deficit in November, wider than the $1.8 billion median estimate in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski)

