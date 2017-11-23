Brazil's October current account deficit smaller than expected

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a smaller-than-expected current account deficit in October, surprisingly positive for a second straight month, central bank data showed on Thursday.
The current account deficit came in at $343 million, compared to the median forecast of a $1 billion deficit in a Reuters poll of economists. The country attracted $8.2 billion in foreign direct investment, higher than the $7.2 billion median estimate.
