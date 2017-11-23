FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's October current account deficit smaller than expected
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
Militants kill more than 230 at mosque in Egypt
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 23, 2017 / 12:45 PM / a day ago

Brazil's October current account deficit smaller than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil posted a smaller-than-expected current account deficit in October, surprisingly positive for a second straight month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The current account deficit came in at $343 million, compared to the median forecast of a $1 billion deficit in a Reuters poll of economists. The country attracted $8.2 billion in foreign direct investment, higher than the $7.2 billion median estimate.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Bruno Federowski; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.