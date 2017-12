SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s development bank BNDES will renegotiate 8.2 billion reais ($2.49 billion) in debt that several Brazilian states have with the bank, BNDES said in a statement on Friday.

The bank said it is following rules implemented by federal law approved last year that foresaw a postponement of repayments. States will now have 10 more years to pay back the loans.