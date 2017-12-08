UPDATE 1-Brazil Nov inflation lags forecast, likely to miss annual target

(Recasts, adds details, context) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil rose less than expected in November as food prices fell unexpectedly, making it likely that full-year inflation will drop below the official target for the first time in two decades. Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 2.80 percent in the 12 months through November, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, below the 2.88 percent median estimate of analysts in a Reuters poll. Most economists had expected an end to falling food prices after months of declines triggered by a record agricultural harvest. Yet food deflation accelerated in the month, effectively putting the year-end inflation target out of reach. Brazil targets annual inflation of 4.5 percent with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points. The IPCA price index rose 0.28 percent from the prior month, slower than the 0.42 percent rate seen in October and below the 0.35 percent median estimate. Meeting the official goal would require the index to rise 0.49 percent in December, an unlikely prospect given a scheduled regulatory cut to power tariffs in the month. With unemployment at double digits and economic growth muted, higher electricity rates have been the biggest driver of price hikes in recent months after scarce rains weighed on hydropower generation. Regulators agreed to lower tariffs in December, which could be partially offset by a sharp increase in cooking gas prices. Undershooting the inflation target could strengthen calls for more interest rate cuts in 2018 after the central bank dropped its benchmark rate to an all-time low this week. The bank hinted at an additional, smaller rate cut at its next meeting in February, but urged caution as key fiscal measures still hang in the balance. Lower rates could help Latin America's largest economy gain momentum after its deepest recession in decades and bolster a long-awaited rebound in corporate investments. Below is the result for each price category: November October - Food and beverages -0.38 -0.05 - Housing 1.27 1.33 - Household articles -0.45 -0.39 - Apparel 0.10 0.71 - Transport 0.52 0.49 - Health and personal care 0.34 0.52 - Personal expenses 0.42 0.32 - Education 0.03 0.06 - Communication 0.15 0.40 - IPCA 0.28 0.42 (Editing by Bernadette Baum)