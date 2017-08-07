FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil will propose bill to unwind tax breaks -minister
#Markets News
August 7, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 5 days ago

Brazil will propose bill to unwind tax breaks -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government plans to send a bill to Congress later this year to unwind payroll tax breaks and boost tax revenues in order to cover a gaping budget deficit, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

The government tried to scrap the tax breaks earlier this year through a presidential decree, but legislators blocked the measure as they opposed tax hikes ahead of next year's elections. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chris Reese)

