Brazil's gov't may veto changes to tax renegotiation program - minister
October 4, 2017

Brazil's gov't may veto changes to tax renegotiation program - minister

BRASILIA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government may veto changes made by Congress that increases benefits to taxpayers in a debt renegotiation program, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday.

A presidential veto “is always possible,” Meirelles said, adding that he hoped the renegotiation program, known as Refis, would not be reopened in the future. The changes, including larger discounts for indebted taxpayers, need to be approved by the Senate by Oct. 11. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

