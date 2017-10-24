FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Meirelles expects pension reform vote in late November
October 24, 2017 / 5:03 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Brazil's Meirelles expects pension reform vote in late November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government expects to put a proposed pension reform to a lower house vote in the second half of November, as the measure will probably not get approved if it is left for 2018, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Tuesday.

Meirelles said the government would have to take other measures to reduce spending if the pension overhaul fails to pass Congress. He also said Brazil’ economic growth rate could surpass 3 percent next year. (Reporting by Thais Freitas; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

