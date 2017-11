SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The pension overhaul proposed by Brazil’s government can be approved by Congress next year despite upcoming elections if there is no time to do so in 2017, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told journalists on Tuesday.

Meirelles also said he expects to submit to Congress within two weeks a bill empowering creditors in debt restructuring processes. (Reporting by Thaís Freitas; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)