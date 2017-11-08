FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Congress to water down pension reform - lawmaker
November 8, 2017

Brazil's Congress to water down pension reform - lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian lawmakers will water down a pension reform bill to focus on setting a minimum retirement age, the government’s deputy whip in the lower house Darcísio Perondi said on Wednesday.

Perondi said the government expects to strike a deal with Congress leaders by Thursday and then spend the following two or three weeks seeking support for the measure. Perondi estimates the government can already count on about 250 votes in favor of pension reform, short of the 308 votes needed. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

