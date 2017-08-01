FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's central bank considered smaller cut in September - minutes
#Markets News
August 1, 2017 / 11:19 AM / 6 days ago

Brazil's central bank considered smaller cut in September - minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank debated last week whether to signal a reduction in the pace of interest rate cuts at its next meeting, according to the minutes of its July 26 meeting in which it cut the benchmark Selic rate by 100 basis points, to 9.25 percent.

The bank's monetary policy committee, known as Copom, opted instead to signal a rate cut of the same magnitude at its September meeting, conditioned on incoming economic data, the minutes said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)

