BRASILIA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles on Tuesday acknowledged the risk of a sovereign downgrade before Congress votes early next year on a plan to cut social security spending.

Lawmakers last week put off a vote on the unpopular pension reform bill to February, edging closer to the 2018 presidential and parliamentary elections. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Marcela Ayres Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)