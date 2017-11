RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Services activity in Brazil fell 0.3 percent in September from August after seasonal adjustments, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Activity in the sector fell 3.2 percent from August 2016, more than an average forecast of a 2.4 percent drop in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)