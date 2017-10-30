Brazil extends tax debt renegotiation program for 2 weeks

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Michel Temer signed a decree on Monday extending for two weeks a tax debt renegotiation program known as Refis, the presidential office said.

The program has collected more than 10 billion reais ($3.05 billion) in back taxes this year for the Treasury. Earlier this month, the Senate approved greater discounts to taxpayers in the program, depriving the cash-strapped government of about 3 billion reais.